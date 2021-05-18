Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce earnings of $5.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $4.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $22.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $20.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $454.61. 1,897,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average of $475.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

