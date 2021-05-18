Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

