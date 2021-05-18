Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,374. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

