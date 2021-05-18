Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

LVS opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

