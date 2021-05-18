Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,872,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

