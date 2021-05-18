Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $141.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $153.36 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $704.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,709. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

