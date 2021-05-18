Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $57.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $55.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inseego by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

