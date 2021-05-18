Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Infosys reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 5,300,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,830,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

