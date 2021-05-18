Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.