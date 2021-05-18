Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.56. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.74. 1,881,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,269. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $270.51 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

