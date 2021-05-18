Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,176,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.74. 1,756,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $270.51 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.