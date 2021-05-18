BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

