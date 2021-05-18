Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.