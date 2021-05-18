Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
