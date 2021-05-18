Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,673. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

