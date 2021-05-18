Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

