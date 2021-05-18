Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.