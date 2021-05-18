Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after buying an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

DD stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.