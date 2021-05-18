Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

