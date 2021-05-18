Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

