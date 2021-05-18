Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

NYSE GE opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

