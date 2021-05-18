Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,004,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

