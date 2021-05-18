Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.84 and a 200 day moving average of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $292.92 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

