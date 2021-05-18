Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

