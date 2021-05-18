Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. 960,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,390. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

