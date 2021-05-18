Bridge Advisory LLC Has $374,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 3,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.