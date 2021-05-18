Brian Mitts Sells 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 64,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.