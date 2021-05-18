BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.