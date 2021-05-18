Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$248.73.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.39.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

