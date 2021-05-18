Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1,275.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 543,407 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

