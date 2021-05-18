Bounty0x Trading Down 10.4% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $912,247.67 and approximately $672,662.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.27 or 0.01449179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00118056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.74 or 0.10997229 BTC.

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

