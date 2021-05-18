Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$13.38 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.34 and a one year high of C$13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.52 million and a P/E ratio of 80.12.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

