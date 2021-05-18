BOScoin Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $620.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

