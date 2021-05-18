BonFi Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. BonFi has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $532,657.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

