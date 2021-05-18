Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

