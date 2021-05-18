BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 76 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 229,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $325.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

