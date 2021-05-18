BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.