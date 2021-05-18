BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.