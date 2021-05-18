BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,375.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $435.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.27. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

