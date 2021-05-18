BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3,273.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

