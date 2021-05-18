BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 11,380 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,118 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

