Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Critical Comparison

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Forestar Group 6.53% 6.92% 3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.51 $17.69 million $0.95 22.94 Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.22 $60.80 million $1.21 19.12

Forestar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Forestar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

