Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BPRMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Blue Prism Group stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

