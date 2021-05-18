Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.40 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $14.41 million and $303,932.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,038,563 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

