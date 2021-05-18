Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

