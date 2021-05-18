Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 28th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
