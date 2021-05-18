BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRNA stock opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.64. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).
