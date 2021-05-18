BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRNA stock opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.64. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

