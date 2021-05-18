Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,029 shares of company stock worth $6,558,206. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

