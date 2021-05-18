Black Swift Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

