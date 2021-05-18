Black Swift Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.34 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

