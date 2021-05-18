Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 331.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,771.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 353,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 335,002 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 282.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.